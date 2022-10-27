BioWare has two new flagship games in development: Dragon Age Dreadwolf and Mass Effect 5. While the studio is currently still “figuring out” what it will look like, the team is clear on the single-player experience.

Therefore this new chapter is still in the pre-production phase. However, the company that is part of Electronic Arts is very committed to this approach to the game. “We have a team working hard to create the next new Mass Effect single player game,” reads a final note from BioWare CEO Gary McKay.

This announcement is part of the same in which the studio confirmed that Dragon Age Dreadwolf has reached its alpha stage and is now playable from start to finish. This can be considered good news because EA continues to keep multiplayer or GaaS games in the background.

At the moment the new Mass Effect will see the return of the veterans of the original trilogy, as well as many others and will use Unreal Engine 5. All that remains is to wait patiently for a future update, perhaps during N7 Day.

Source: PSU