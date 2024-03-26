A few years ago the launch of a new game in the franchise was confirmed Mass Effect, the same one that would be presented during the ceremony The Game AwardsThe detail of all this is that once the first trailer was released we have not had any major updates on its development, nothing beyond teaser images. This has made fans fear the creation of the project, and for the peace of mind of some, Michael Gambledirector, has launched a message that will take many out of uncertainty.

In Twitter, one user commented on the game's leadership team, emphasizing that it is almost all made up of veteran developers from the original trilogy, but some users had doubts. In response, gamble took a blunt step and confirmed that the executive producer, art director, creative director and game director are all known within the saga, so users have no reason to worry that something similar will happen as was the case with Andromeda.

Here the Tweet:

EP, Art Director, Creative Director, Game Director are

all trilogy vets. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) March 23, 2024

We tell you a little more about the saga, and why it is important:

Mass Effect is a popular science fiction video game series developed by BioWare, a video game development company based in Canada. The series focuses on a science fiction universe set in the future, where humanity has discovered alien technology that allows it to travel the galaxy and establish contact with various alien species. It is known for its deep narrative, memorable characters, moral choices that affect the plot, and an extensive science fiction universe. In addition to the main trilogy, there are also companion games, novels, and comics that expand the world even further. So far it has four video games and a remastered collection of the first three.

For now it is not known for which platforms the new one is being developed, much less its release date.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: It is good news for fans waiting for a worthy sequel, so it will only be a matter of time before we have the first trailer. It is possible that it will be released either at Summer Game Fest or until the next The Game Awards, we'll see what happens.