One of the most legendary trilogies is that of Mass Effectgames in which most of your decisions have weight in the main story, and precisely in the third game we saw the farewell of a beloved character, the Commander Shepard. And despite the fact that not many hints have been given, fans think that he will return in the next installment.

This was revealed by a youtuber which explained how the character could return, here emphasis is placed on a promotional product found in the developers’ online store, bioware. Nevertheless, Mike Gamble He came to deny any theory of seeing the return of the commander, stating that it would be a waste for his actions in the third game.

However, the argument is against the creators of the saga, since in said poster to promote the fourth installment a text was included that said the following: “While Shepard and the survivors remain to choose the pieces, the fans They’re left wondering what’s next.” A track that will surely leave fans with many questions.

The most suspicious of all is that after the video was released, in the store of this piece of paper it can be seen that the text was completely removed to only leave the image. This action could indicate that the legendary warrior is coming back, or that a transcription error was simply made and has since been resolved.

Via: Kotaku