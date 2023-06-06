Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyonko, Daniel Amartey, Nambales Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tite will leave the club..

“Leicester City Football Club would like to thank all seven players for their contributions during their time with the club and wish them all the best for their future,” Leicester said in a statement.“.

Coach Dean Smith’s team failed to stay in the English Premier League this season and was relegated after finishing 18th.

The club added that it was still in talks with captain Jonny Evans to extend his contract.