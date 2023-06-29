Residents of the Bogorodsky district in the east of Moscow began to find dead cats on the streets in large numbers. According to the group “Top VAO of Moscow” in “In contact with”local residents suspect that someone is intentionally poisoning animals.

“After examination by the veterinarian, it turned out that the animals died from poisoning. Also, containers with a presumably toxic substance were found on the territory of the district, because of which homeless cats died, ”the community administrator said.

Muscovites were shocked by what was happening. Many came out in defense of animals and stressed that the extermination of cats will lead to the reproduction of rats.

“Do you miss rats, poisoners?”, “What a horror! Please let the guilty be punished. Let it be under the control of the district authorities”, “Flayers”, “A separate boiler for such people is ready in hell, I guarantee!” users commented.

Earlier, residents of Odintsovo near Moscow complained about dead cats under the windows.