There were several crashes on the A3 motorway. 14 vehicles collided shortly before the Idstein junction in the direction of Frankfurt.

Idstein – all of a sudden, the storm set in – snow, hail and storm, said the Wiesbaden autobahn police after initial investigations. These weather conditions caused the “road users to brake hard”. Initially, three drivers braked because of poor visibility. The other cars then collided with each other. As a result, a total of 14 vehicles crashed on Autobahn 3 in the Rheingau-Taunus district in southern Hesse.

Hailstorm on the A3: 14 vehicles crash into each other

Shortly afterwards, at the end of the accident, two vehicles collided again. Two people were reportedly slightly injured. “Otherwise it remained with sheet metal damage,” said the police. According to initial estimates, the property damage was around 85,000 euros.

Due to the rescue measures at the accident site, the traffic was at times only directed via the right lane and the hard shoulder. At times on Easter Monday, a backlog of 9 kilometers formed. (dpa / ml)

The German Weather Service will also warn of sleet showers and snow flurries in the next few days