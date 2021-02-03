The professional soccer team of Club Atlético Huracán suffered a massive contagion of coronavirus and 12 players were isolated after testing positive.

This Tuesday after noon the cases of Renato civelli Y Norberto Briasco, who had shown symptoms over the weekend, and it was feared that the virus had spread in the preseason concentration.

Finally, the Globe officially announced that there are 12 players of the infected team.

“Through Dr Fernando Locaso, the Club Atlético Huracán informs that on the current date and according to the results of the tests carried out in the last hours by the Imat Laboratory, the players: Renato Civelli, Norberto Briasco, Sebastián Meza, Joaquín Vignatti, Matías Forlano, Agustín Curruhinca, Raúl Lozano, Sebastián Ramírez, Agustín Minnicelli, Federico Marín, Rafael Ferrario and Patricio Toranzo were detectable positive, which is why preventive isolation is indicated, “says the club in a statement.

In turn, it was reported that the infected players “will remain isolated for 10 days as recommended by infectology professionals. “

Meanwhile, the technician Israel Damonte, who already tested negative, and the president Alexander Nadur they were isolated as a precaution since they had close contact with the campus.

Hurricane had a friendly scheduled for this Wednesday against Talleres but was suspended due to weather issues, so the next game will be on February 10 against San Luis students by the 32nd of the Argentina Cup, in Cutral Có.

The outlook for the Parque Patricios team is complicated since at the moment it does not have half of the squad.

Hurricane had already had cases of Covid during this preseason: Santiago Hezze and Nicolás Cordero were infected during the holidays