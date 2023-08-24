More than 1,400 people have submitted a claim to Tata Steel IJmuiden and want compensation from the steel factory. That is what the Frisse Wind foundation has on Thursday announced. In recent months, the action group has collected signatures from people who suffer from dust, noise, poor air quality and a bad smell. They attribute that to Tata’s business operations.

The signatories of a letter The employees of the company mainly consist of people living in the vicinity of the steel factory complex, but current and former Tata employees with health problems have also registered. They are concerned about “the safety of their living environment and the consequences for their health”.

It has been known for some time that people in the vicinity of the strike factory suffer more often from health problems such as heart complaints, headaches and bronchitis than in other parts of the country. Diseases such as diabetes and cancer are also more common. “The stories of the people who have applied have only strengthened our conviction that compensation is in order,” says personal injury lawyer and board member of Frisse Wind John Beer.

Emissions harmful substances

It RIVM states in studies that Tata is responsible for the emission of most harmful substances in the environment, such as PAHs (polycyclic aromatics), lead, chromium and other metals. But because other polluting activities also take place in the area, such as shipping, a direct link between Tata’s emissions and the health problems of local residents has not been demonstrated by the institute.

An RIVM study from 2021 did state that the emissions of lead and other harmful substances are dangerous for the health of children. That report led to discussions about the future of the factory.

Tata Steel was in favour NRC unavailable for comment. On NPO Radio 1, the company announced that it would respond later today. The company recently different measures taken to reduce harmful emissions. Dedusting and extraction installations must reduce lead emissions by 70 percent and heavy metal emissions by 55 percent.

Frisse Wind gives Tata four weeks to let it know whether it wants to talk about compensation. If it does not do so, the collective representative will go to court.