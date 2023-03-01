Marc’s end seemed near in 2008, now he has been cured of HIV

Of the 80 million people who have been infected with HIV since the epidemic began, only a handful have been cured. The German Marc (53) is one of them: he underwent a stem cell transplant for his leukemia, which also reversed his HIV infection. With less than a 10 percent chance of survival and only a few people knowing he had HIV, he’s now coming out in the public eye bit by bit.