Two fugitive brothers from Limburg reportedly defrauded thousands of people for a total of about 25 million euros. They did this by offering very competitive lease rates when customers prepaid a large part of the total amount of the car.

Earlier, 2000 victims demanded a total of 25 million euros from the curator when the company called Car Driver Deals went bankrupt. The money from the duped customers is according to Automotive Online disappeared without a trace after the bankruptcy, through foreign accounts and cryptos.

Competitive lease rates

In April last year, the Fiod started an investigation into the conduct of the brothers Jan and Geert Golsteijn, who formed the management of the company. According to the car website, Car Driver Deals offered lease drivers very competitive rates if they paid (a large part of) the total amount in advance.

Of the 2000 victims who previously claimed money from the curator, a total of 580 customers have now filed a complaint against the brothers. In total, the victims would have paid about 11 million in advance. According to newspaper The Limburger the brothers have been in hiding for a year and a half. See also Some of the protesters want the dismissal of STF ministers, says organizer - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Dubai

According to Automotive Online, the suspicion of fraud is partly due to the fact that the company did not appear to have its own cars, while this was essential for the business plan – buying cars in large volumes cheaply to ‘lease’ them for very little money. . The cars that were on the road on behalf of Car Driver Deals turned out to be leased or rented themselves.

Research by De Limburger shows that Car Driver Deals worked closely with a crypto company based in Dubai called Global Technology & Innovation. This company, founded by two Belgians, has previously been accused of fraud, according to the newspaper. It is suspected that the brothers are also in Dubai.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Energy supply: G7 want a price cap on Russian oil