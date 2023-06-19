Yandex.Schedules: 20 flights were canceled and delayed at Moscow airports on June 19

On June 19, 20 flights were canceled and delayed at three Moscow airports. This is evidenced by the data of the service “Yandex.Schedules”.

So, departures of six aircraft were postponed to Domodedovo, two flights were cancelled. Three flights were delayed to Vnukovo, three were cancelled. Departures of six aircraft have been rescheduled to Sheremetyevo.

There is no information about disruptions in the schedule in Zhukovsky. The reason for the massive change in the departure time of passenger liners in the capital’s air harbors is not called.

Earlier, a Russian plane collided with birds during landing. The incident occurred with an aircraft en route from Moscow to Ulyanovsk.