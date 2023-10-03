A new scandal just days before the first electoral round in Argentina has put the campaign of the current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, in check.

The case involves the chief of staff of the province of Buenos Aires, Martín Insaurralde, who was exposed on social media “boasting” a luxurious life during vacations in Spain, while the country is facing a serious economic crisis, which has already left 40% of the population in poverty. poverty situation.

He was running for a position as councilor in Lomas de Zamora, however, with the scandal, he resigned this Monday (2), following a public request from Massa in this Sunday’s presidential debate (1).

“Insaurralde made a serious mistake, he resigned (his position in the cabinet) and has to resign from his candidacy,” said the presidential candidate.

The episode marks the final stretch of the electoral race on October 22, when the current Economy Minister faces the libertarian Javier Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, and Patricia Bullrich, from Juntos pela Change, at the polls.

A recent survey, released by the Atlas Intel Institute at the end of September, shows a small advantage for Massa over his main opponent, economist Milei. However, given the case involving Insaurralde, this vote projection may be at stake.

Mass opponents take advantage of the moment

The presidential debate, which took place over the weekend, was the scene of criticism from opponents of the Peronist government, who used the scandal as a strategy in their speeches.

“When politicians say that public spending is sacred and that nothing can be cut, it is because they are worrying about the businesses that allow them to live like monarchs,” said Milei.

Candidate Myriam Bregman, from the Left Front and Workers Unity, also stated that “while the people are starving, they go on their luxurious yachts touring Europe”.