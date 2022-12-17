Several relatives carry on their shoulders this Saturday the two coffins with the bodies of the girls accompanied by the residents of the town. / L. pineda / EP

JM L Basin Saturday, December 17, 2022, 20:01



Hundreds of residents of Quintanar del Rey (Cuenca) said their last goodbye to Iris and Laura this Saturday, the nine and eleven-year-old girls murdered this week by their mother, a 42-year-old Civil Guard agent. The tragic event occurred in the barracks of this town, before her parent took her own life using the regulation weapon with which she also shot the little ones.

The girls’ father led the procession along with numerous relatives and a good part of the residents of this town, which this Saturday lived its third and last day of official mourning decreed by its city council. The mayor, Martín Cebrián, who also attended the funeral held in the parish church of San Juan Evangelista and the subsequent confinement in the municipal cemetery, declared that “it is not understandable that such a fact keeps the whole town in shock.”

“The relationship between the parents was normal in the eyes of the neighbors,” the mayor added, referring to the main hypothesis of the open investigation to clarify what happened, according to which the mother could have killed her daughters to prevent the father from being able to keep their custody since both had separated a year ago and the woman’s intention was to leave with them from Quintanar del Rey to Algeciras (Cádiz), her hometown. This hypothesis gains strength since, according to the Civil Guard, the agent had not had any sick leave due to psychological problems.

Psychological Support



The funeral mass, which lasted half an hour, was also attended by numerous classmates from the town school where the two girls studied and who in recent days have received psychological support so that they can assume the consequences of the event.

Many residents of Quintanar del Rey (Cuenca) went to the church this Saturday where the funeral was held for the two little girls murdered by their mother. /



j. of the elm / efe



The coffins of the two girls were fired from the church on their way to the cemetery with the silence of the neighbors, who threw white flowers on the coffins around which their relatives and the Civil Guard had placed wreaths. The case is still under summary secrecy by order of the chief judge of the Investigating Court number 1 of Motilla del Palancar (Cuenca).