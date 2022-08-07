At the disposal of Izvestia was a video of a mass brawl with shooting that took place on August 6 in Khimki near Moscow.

A CCTV camera captured how the conflict began, which broke out in a parking lot on German Titov Street. At first, two men started a fight, after which several more people joined in. One of them took out a traumatic pistol and fired several shots at the enemy.

According to available information, two participants in the fight were injured. The Moscow Region Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case on hooliganism.

On August 2, law enforcement officers detained a man who opened fire with an air rifle at a playground in Moscow. He was sent for an alcohol test. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Earlier, on July 22, a man fired several shots at a woman and her son in a private house in the village of Misaylovo, Moscow Region. According to investigators, the conflict between the participants in the incident escalated into a fight. Then the suspect, along with his acquaintance armed with a hunting carbine, returned to the house and opened fire.