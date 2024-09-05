People were injured in the riots on Wednesday evening. However, they left when the police arrived. According to initial investigations, up to 200 Schalke fans and 100 fans from Breda were involved in the riots.

Fans from Breda had already set off pyrotechnics at the start of the game in the Parkstadion. At half-time, there were verbal disputes between the fan camps, according to the police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Some of the suspects’ personal details were subsequently identified – including in a restaurant where Schalke fans and their friends from Enschede in the Netherlands were guests. The Schalke fan scene is considered to be one of the largest among the second division clubs, and supporters of the “Royal Blues” have repeatedly attracted attention in the past through violent riots.

Chief police director Peter Both spoke of another “line of escalation” being crossed when the police had to use massive forces to protect supposed friendly matches. The police want to hold talks about where such club matches can be held in the future in order to ensure the safety of those involved.

