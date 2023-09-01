Mass brawl involving MMA fighters took place at a press conference in Moscow

A mass brawl involving mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters took place in the Riviera shopping and entertainment center in Moscow, writes RIA News.

The conflict broke out during the press conference of the Our Business promotion, scheduled for September 1. Fighter Shovkhal Churchaev was asked a provocative question. After him, a fight broke out in the shopping center hall, which the guards could not stop. The calls of the organizers of the event had no effect on the fighters.

Earlier, Russian MMA fighters Bibert Tumenov and Andrey Goncharov started a fight during the live broadcast of the TV channel. First, the athletes had a duel of views, and then entered into a verbal skirmish. Tumenov said that Goncharov was trembling in front of him, and offered to sort things out right now. After that, a fight ensued between the fighters.