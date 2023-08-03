Police detained 12 participants in a mass brawl in the courtyard of the residential complex in New Moscow

A mass brawl took place in the courtyard of the Desna residential complex in New Moscow. Brawl video publishes “MK”.

The footage shows young men lashing out at one man, knocking him to the ground and kicking him. His friend stands at a distance, and then begins to throw stones at the participants in the brawl.

On the night of August 3, eyewitnesses called the police. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene detained 12 people and took them to the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the conflict. There were no reports of casualties in the incident.

The police intend to bring the participants of the fight to justice in accordance with the law for illegal actions.