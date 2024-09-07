Mass brawl in Afipsky village in Krasnodar region captured on video

Mass brawl in Afipsky settlement, Krasnodar region, caught on video. Footage publishes Telegram channel Mash.

The video shows several men throwing punches at each other, while most of the crowd does not take part in the fight.

The incident was reported on the evening of September 7. According to Telegram channels, about 60 people took part in the fight near the local House of Culture. Eyewitnesses said that the skirmish began because a group of unknown people had beaten up a young man and a girl at this place the day before.