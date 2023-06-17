BIn a mass brawl among at least 80 people, several participants and two police officers were injured late on Friday evening in Essen. A police spokesman said on Saturday that several people had been taken to hospitals. The police had been deployed with a “larger contingent” and a helicopter. It is not yet clear how many were injured. It is probably about a “conflict in the field of clan crime”.

The argument broke out around 9:30 p.m. in front of a restaurant. According to the information, several onlookers were added, so that 113 people were last on site. Iron bars and knives were later found at the scene of the fight. The police were on duty until well after midnight.

“Reconnaissance measures” are currently underway to find out whether there could be another argument on Saturday, the spokesman said. At the moment, the personal details of those involved in the brawl in Essen still have to be determined.

The police are also investigating whether there was a connection to a brawl with several injuries in Castrop-Rauxel, around 30 kilometers away, which also occurred on Friday evening. Two groups had already attacked each other in Castrop-Rauxel on Thursday. At least seven people were injured – a 23-year-old Syrian was temporarily in mortal danger.

The North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) spoke of a “tumult” and indications that the case could have something to do with the clan milieu. The police have temporarily increased their presence in the city.