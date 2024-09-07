Mass brawl breaks out in UFL South-3 match in Dagestan

A mass brawl occurred during a match of the Youth Football League South-3 (players under 16). This was reported by Sport24.

The incident occurred at the end of the match between Makhachkala’s Dynamo-Dagestan and Astrakhan’s Volgar. In the 75th minute of the match, a Makhachkala player collided with the opponent’s goalkeeper, after which a scuffle ensued.

The referee of the match sent off four Dynamo players and two Astrakhan players following the fight. Ten minutes later, a Dynamo player received a fifth red card for a foul, after which the game was stopped and Makhachkala players were awarded a technical defeat in accordance with the regulations.

In May, in the match of the 11th round of the Second League B in Group 1 between Stavropol Dynamo and the second team of Makhachkala Dynamo, a mass brawl occurred. Following the brawl, the referee sent off seven football players.