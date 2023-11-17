In Moscow, after a fight at the Afi Tower construction site, 139 people were taken to the police department

A massive fight among workers occurred at the construction site of the Afi Tower skyscraper in the Sviblovo district of Moscow.

Videos of eyewitnesses from neighboring houses that have circulated show crowds of dozens of construction workers near the building under construction, and shouts of “Allahu Akbar!” can be heard. Also captured in the frame was a later moment of workers carrying an injured colleague on a makeshift stretcher. He was loaded into an ambulance; his condition is unknown. According to other sources, two people sought medical help.

The footage also shows workers walking around the construction site with sticks and rebar in their hands and shouting at each other. The police who arrived at the scene managed to calm the crowd and placed the participants in the conflict in two rows. The reasons for the clash are still unknown.

After the fight, the police detained 139 people

Report to the police about a fight at a construction site on Serebryakova passage received in the afternoon of November 16th. Later, the press service of the Moscow Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 139 people were taken to the police department after the clash. 76 people were brought to administrative responsibility under the Code of Administrative Offenses article on petty hooliganism. A criminal case has also been initiated under Part 2 of Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was previously established that a domestic conflict arose between the workers, which escalated into a brawl. Press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow

The police added that they are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.