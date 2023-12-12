Home page World

A dispute between young people escalated at a school in Berlin-Neukölln. Teachers and police officers were also attacked. 49 people were injured by irritant gas.

Berlin – What began with a dispute between a handful of young people quickly turned into a mass brawl on Monday morning (December 11th). At a high school in Berlin's Neukölln district, numerous people were injured after a fight between students, teachers and police officers. According to police, the headmistress (52) was pushed to the ground and broke her hand when she tried to disperse the fighting students.

The fight between the students, aged 14 and 15, broke out around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. informs the police. A teenager sprayed irritant gas, but ran into the gas cloud himself, and an opponent got hold of the spray and in turn attacked the other group with it. There was also another 15-year-old. The fight spread. According to the police, the reason for the escalated conflict was rather banal; it was not about politics, as was the case in a dispute at a Berlin school in October.

Use of pepper spray leaves dozens injured – school principal ends up in hospital

Students also sprayed pepper spray, so that a total of 49 children, young people and teachers suffered irritations and had to be treated by paramedics. Two teachers who intervened were also sprayed. The headmistress later had to be taken to hospital as a result of her injury. A total of 55 people were injured, a police spokesman confirmed IPPEN.MEDIA.

Several alerted police officers calmed the situation somewhat, but were then attacked with a punch by a student's 21-year-old brother. Police officers overpowered the brother, who insulted and threatened them.

The police are investigating attacks on police officers, threats, insults and dangerous and simple bodily harm.