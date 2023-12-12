Home page World

Several people were injured in a mass brawl at a school in Neukölln. (Symbolic image) © Caroline Seidel-Dißmann/dpa

At a school in Neukölln, an initially banal argument between young people escalates. Several people are injured. A school principal ends up in the hospital.

Berluin – Many people were injured in a mass brawl between students, teachers and police officers at a school in Berlin-Neukölln. The 52-year-old school principal, who wanted to separate the brawling teenagers, was pushed on Monday morning and broke her hand, the police said.

Other teachers and police officers were attacked. Students also sprayed pepper spray, so a total of 49 children, teenagers and teachers suffered irritation and were treated by paramedics. According to the police, the reason for the escalated conflict was rather banal; it was not about politics.

At around 10:30 a.m., a fight broke out at the school between two 14-year-old students and a 15-year-old student on one side and two other boys on the other. One student sprayed irritant gas, but ran into the gas cloud himself, while an opponent got hold of the spray and in turn attacked the other group with it. Another 15-year-old came along and the fight escalated.

Two teachers who intervened were also sprayed. The headmistress was so injured that she was later taken to a hospital. Several alerted police officers calmed the situation somewhat, but were then attacked with a punch by a student's 21-year-old brother. Police officers overpowered the brother, who insulted and threatened them. The investigation is underway for attacks on police officers, threats, insults and dangerous and simple bodily harm. dpa