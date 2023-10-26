The FSB, the Federal Tax Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out mass arrests in an elite business club in Moscow

Mass detentions took place in the elite Moscow business club Club 500. This was reported by the Shot Telegram channel.

According to the channel, officers from the FSB, the Federal Tax Service (FTS), the Department of Economic Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as investigators arrived at the scene. The establishment’s employees were not allowed out of the building for more than three hours.

Shot notes that Club 500 is an international closed premium business club, among the founders of which is businessman Dmitry Portnyagin. The founders say that the club’s residents are market leaders with an average business turnover of 2.6 billion rubles per year.

An offended visitor called the police

Initially, the Mash Telegram channel wrote that searches in Club 500 could take place as part of a large case of bloggers regarding tax evasion. According to the publication, the visit of law enforcement officers may be connected with the family of blogger Lerchek (Valeria Chekalina). According to one version of investigators, the blogger, her husband and their lawyer Mikhail Mushailov were members of a business club where they could discuss issues of avoiding contributions to the state.

However, it later turned out that the police were called by the former candidate for mayor of Krasnogorsk Valery Nemirovsky. He accused the club’s management of fraud. In a conversation with Shot, he confirmed that he initiated the investigative measures, but asked journalists for almost 100 thousand rubles for details.

Portnyagin’s wife Ekaterina suggested, that Nemirovsky might have been offended that he was denied membership. During the inspection, police and tax officials found no violations of the law at the club. Now the management of Club 500 intends to write a statement against Nemirovsky to the Investigative Committee.