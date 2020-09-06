Legislation enforcement officers of Belarus started to detain protesters en masse. Reported by RIA News…

In response to the company, at the least 16 contributors of the opposition rally had been detained. In response to Onliner, the detentions elsewhere in Minsk started when the protesters started to disperse.

In response to the Ministry of Inner Affairs of Belarus, lots of of individuals had been detained at protest actions all through the nation, the precise quantity can be introduced on Monday, September 7.