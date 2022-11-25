A mass and a white march were held this Friday in Tonneins in memory of Vanesa, the 14-year-old Spanish teenager kidnapped after leaving school, raped and murdered on November 18 in that town of 10,000 inhabitants in the southwest of France.

Vanesa, a Spaniard of Colombian origin, had lived in Tonneins for a year with her mother and two younger brothers. The 14-year-old teenager will be buried in Granada, the city where Vanesa was born and where the family lived for many years.

His alleged murderer, the 31-year-old Frenchman Romain Chevrel, was charged last Sunday with “illegal detention, kidnapping, rape and voluntary homicide of a minor” and is in pretrial detention. Chevrel, who had a history of sexual assault when he was a minor, quickly confessed to the crime and told the gendarmes where Vanesa’s body was located, which was found in an abandoned house.