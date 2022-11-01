Mass and Angelus Pope Francis 1 November 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see

Today, Tuesday 1 November 2022 (feast of all saints), on Rai 1 at 10.55 am the Holy Mass will be broadcast from the Cathedral of San Cataldo in Taranto (directed by Simone Chiappetta; liturgical commentary by Orazio Coclite). Today, as mentioned, is the feast of all the saints and it is a fundamental and very important anniversary for those who believe. As usual, the appointment with the liturgy and the recitation of the Angelus of Pope Francis is back, which is scheduled for 12 noon. Where to see the Holy Mass and the Angelus of Pope Francis today, November 1, 2022, live tv and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The Holy Mass from the Cathedral of San Cataldo (Taranto) will be broadcast today, November 1, 2022, at 10.55 on Rai 1. The Angelus of Pope Francis live from St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, however, is scheduled – again on Rai 1 – starting at 12 noon. Everything will take place within the program A sua immagine broadcast on Rai 1 from 10.30 to 12.20.

Mass and Angelus Pope Francis 1 November 2022 streaming

Not just TV. It will be possible to follow the Mass and the Angelus of Pope Francis today, November 1, 2022, also in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.

The sentence of Pope Francis on the feast of November 1st

“The solemnity of All Saints is“ our ”feast: not because we are good, but because God’s holiness has touched our life. The saints are not perfect models, but people crossed by God. We can compare them to the stained glass windows of churches, which let light in in different shades of color. The saints are our brothers and sisters who have welcomed the light of God in their hearts and transmitted it to the world, each according to their own “tone”. But all have been transparent, they have struggled to remove the stains and the darkness of sin, so as to let the gentle light of God pass through. This is the purpose of life: to let the light of God pass through, and also the purpose of our life ” .