A mass accident involving several cars occurred in the east of Moscow, reports Telegram-channel “Deptrans. Operatively.”

“Five cars collided on the inner side of the 108th kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road (in front of the Entuziastov Highway). Operational services of the city are working on the spot, ”the message says.

The department noted that the circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified. Traffic in the area of ​​the incident is difficult – three out of five lanes are blocked.

A mass accident involving four cars also occurred in Moscow on the Moscow Ring Road in mid-January.