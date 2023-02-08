The White Helmets (Civil Defense) page in Syria posted on social media, “Thank you to Egypt and the Egyptian people.”

The post reads: “Thank you to Egypt and the Egyptian people for their proactive stance in responding to the appeal of the afflicted Syrians in northwestern Syria, as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck the region, and for the arrival of a technical team to support rescue operations for those trapped under the rubble and to provide medical care.”

Government relief efforts in Syria are difficult in the hardest-hit areas, because opposition militants control the northwest of the country.

The White Helmets are making great efforts with modest capabilities to rescue those trapped under the rubble in those areas.