The model and ‘influencer’ Alice Campello is the image and founder of Masqmai, the brand that markets these successful patches to reduce dark circles and bags. MASQMAI.

Patches for dark circles have become one of the most successful commercial formulas for decongesting the eye area and, above all, an essential step in any skincare routine. skincare seen on social networks. The skin in this area is very sensitive and thin, so it tends to break easily and require specific cosmetic treatments to generate a calming and revitalizing sensation. So nothing is more appealing than placing some freshly taken out of the refrigerator hydrogel patches under your eyes that will also look so attractive in the photo.

This type of product has been the top seller for months for countless brands that have been able to exploit the trend and bring their identity to all types of toiletries: and compared to the usually high prices of serums and creams, a couple of patches decongestants that, in addition, are usually sold in packs individual, are that treat that everyone can indulge in at an affordable price.

Among these visionary brands, one of the last to touch the sky with its hydrogel patches has been Masqmai. Founded in 2017 by model e influencer Italian Alice Campello (married to the soccer player Álvaro Morata and has more than three million followers on her Instagram profile), the firm has in its catalog several objects of desire that its clients buy as true cult products. Their best-sellersthis beauty elixir west body illuminating oil sweeping Instagram and TikTok under the hashtag #cleanbeauty.

It is not surprising, with these premises and with the help of a good handful of influencers friends of Campello who try their launches first-hand and tell it on their social networks, that the Rooibos Eye Patches from Masqmai will be sold out in pre-sale in record time, as the brand tells us anecdotally.

Detail of how these anti-fatigue eye patches are marketed. MASQMAI.

Some patches for bags and dark circles with Rooibos tea

In a quick glance at Instagram, you can see their success and the reasons why, as the brand claims, they obsess their users: “with a formula of 92.7% natural origin, these hydrogel patches contain the power of Rooibos tea, aloe vera and distilled barley water to restore the comfort of the area. In addition, the formula is reinforced with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen to deeply hydrate and reduce dark circles,” Masqmai explains.

We break down its formula: niacinamide unifies the tone and provides luminosity, hyaluronic acid plumps and plumps the skin in the area, hydrolyzed collagen deeply hydrates and revitalizes the eye contour, making expression lines less visible, the extract Rooibos tea protects the skin from oxidative stress, and aloe vera and distilled barley water soothe the area and help maintain hydration.

This mixture of antioxidant, calming and decongestant ingredients is precisely what has made these patches go from being a fad to a cult product and becoming the brand’s new best-seller. By the way, in this editorial we can confirm that we have tried them and we like them.

The patches are formulated with 92% natural ingredients. MASQMAI.

How to use hydrogel eye patches

The recommendation is to apply the patches to clean, dry skin two or three times a week. As their shape is designed to adapt to the eye contour, just place them gently (both sides are effective) and let them act for about 10-20 minutes. After this time they can be removed and gently massaged the area with the serum that has remained on the skin.

They are patches that are good for sensitive or irritated skin and, if you want to amplify their effect, it is recommended to put them in the refrigerator for a while before applying them. The box, which can be purchased in the store on-line from Sephora, includes six pairs of patches.

Alice Campello is the founder of this cosmetics brand. MASQMAI.

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of November 13, 2023.

