The work of artist Beatriz Milhazes will regain space at the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) as of this Friday (25th). After an exhibition dedicated to the artist came to an end at Masp, on the 6th, a new exhibition takes place this week, featuring 17 small-format paintings produced by Beatriz Milhazes from 1989 to 2020.

Known, among other things, for her painting based on collage, multicolored and full of layers, the artist is a great representative of contemporary Brazilian art. Milhazes developed the technique she called monotransfer, in which she paints on a sheet of transparent plastic and then traces or transfers the painted, dry element to the canvas.

In this current exhibition, the works developed on tiny canvases, which have now been installed on a single wall, will be presented. This concentration of canvases, according to Masp, was deliberate and accentuated by the emptiness of other surfaces, all painted in blue. “The office is a blue possibility to live together, observe, analyze, feel and reflect on small format paintings. A poetic and affectionate tour through my history, through chronological publications from the 1980s to 2020″, said the artist about the new exhibition.

Untitled, 1990-1992 Acrylic on canvas 57 x 104 cm Private collection, Bandeirantes, Paraná – Photo Romulo Fialdini/Reserved rights

Two other works by Beatriz Milhazes can also be seen at the site: Avenida Paulista (2020), made especially for the previous exhibition and donated by the artist to Masp, and the sculpture Marola (2010-2015), a long-term loan by the artist to the museum.

The showcase with more than 80 documents related to the artist’s 30-year career will also be maintained from the previous exhibition, including invitations, folders, catalogs and books.

The exhibition was named “Cabo Beatriz Milhazes” and runs until August 1st. The curatorship is by Adriano Pedrosa, artistic director of Masp, and Amanda Carneiro, assistant curator at the museum.

Masp has free entry every Tuesday and, throughout the month of July, it will also have free entry on Wednesdays. Scheduling for the exhibition must be done through the site masp.org.br/tickets.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach