Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Masoud Suleiman, the Khor Fakkan player, confirmed that he is a fan of Argentina, and has been accustomed to following him in the World Cup since childhood, and that the “Tango” reaching the second round is very positive, at a time when confidence in the team has not been shaken to continue in the tournament.

The player, who played in Al-Nasr and Al-Dhafra previously, indicated that the loss against Saudi Arabia in the first match, although it was a “shock” for Argentina, made the Arab fans happy, and he is one of them. He said: Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina made me happy, even though I am a fan of the “Latin team”. But after that, of course, I continue to support Argentina in the tournament, and regardless of the technical calculations, I hope that he will be crowned with the title.

Masoud Suleiman admitted that he wished that local competitions would not be held during the World Cup period, given the public interest and all football fans in general, including the players themselves, and said: We hoped that this would be a period dedicated only to the World Cup, but there is a season and matches “calendar” that we focus on. In it, and we proved that in Khorfakkan, by eliminating Al Wasl in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

The player concluded his speech by saying: The World Cup remains a very special occasion, regardless of any other tournament, because it brings together the masses and peoples of the entire world to follow and interact with it, and there is no other tournament capable of doing that.