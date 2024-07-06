Member of Parliament since 2008 for five consecutive legislatures representing Tabriz, Masoud Pezeshkian won the Iranian presidential election despite not being among the favorites. The only reformist candidate admitted by the Guardian Council, Pezeshkian first ‘eliminated’ in the first round the announced winner of the elections, the conservative (or principalist) Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and finally prevailed in the second round over the ultraconservative (or paydari), Saeed Jalili.

Pezeshkian was elected ninth president of the Islamic Republic with 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 voteswhile his opponent Jalili collected 13,538,179 (the rest were blank and invalid ballots). The turnout was close to 50%, significantly higher than the first round, when it stopped just below 40%, but still below the threshold that would have restored some semblance of legitimacy to the political-religious establishment. He will succeed Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19 in northwest Iran together with the then Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Born September 29, 1954 In Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province, Pezeshkian is an ethnic Azeri like the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. There is drama in his life. In 1994 he lost his wife and one of his children in a car accident and was forced to raise his other two sons and a daughter alone.

Cardiac surgeon by trainingPezeshkian was the rector of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences. His His political career began between 1997 and 2001, during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami, as Deputy Minister of Health. In Khatami’s second term, he was promoted to minister, while between 2016 and 2020 he served as first vice president of the Majlis (parliament). In both 2013 and 2021, he ran for president, but with no notable results.

A conservative in private life, but a reformist in politics Pezeshkian is called, whose loyalty to the principles of the Islamic Republic and Khamenei’s guidelines are absolutely not in question. Observers do not expect any significant changes in foreign policy from his presidencyespecially if Donald Trump is re-elected in the United States, whose decision in 2018 to unilaterally exit the nuclear agreement (JCPOA) sunk the reformist presidency of Hassan Rohani. Pezeshkian he is not an anti-system candidate – “We will be friends with everyone except Israel,” he said during the election campaign – but on some points he was very clear.

The first concerns the sanctions, which he did not hesitate to call “a disaster” for the economy, devastated by inflation. The president-elect He has expressed on several occasions the need to dialogue with the West to obtain the lifting of restrictions. A scenario that today seems far away, but that in the coming months could come closer to reality especially if his intention to draw heavily from Rohani’s political experience in choosing ministers is confirmed. Many are betting that Mohammad Javad Zarif will return to Foreign Affairs, who – in addition to being Pezeshkian’s political ‘godfather’ – for years was the ‘gentle’ face of Iran as well as the protagonist of the exhausting negotiations that led to the birth of the JCPOA.

“Pezeshkian spoke forcefully about the need for Iran to resolve tensions with the West” through “direct negotiations rather than talks through mediators“, said Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute, noting that the president-elect made this proposal in a context in which it does not seem unlikely that Trump could become the next president of the United States. “It would be a significant change if the Iranians agreed to engage directly with the United States even with Trump as president,” she added, not hiding the difficulties that make “reviving the nuclear deal very difficult. But there may now be political will — at least on the Iranian side — for a new deal. Whether there is on the American side is a different story.”

With Pezeshkian It is reasonable to expect an opening especially at the level of social justice and rights. The president-elect, who was among politicians who sought clarification on the 2022 killing of Mahsa Amini while in police custody, announced a relaxation of the strict dress code on the headscarf and greater freedoms for young peoplearguing that there are no Islamic texts that allow authorities to assault or arrest women who do not wear the hijab.

His attention to these two sensitive issues, considered by ultraconservatives to be insurmountable red lines, was appreciated by the electorate, as demonstrated by the results of the polls. The 69-year-old’s winning strategy has been to court disillusioned voters, especially the younger generations.and convince them that the presidential election matters and that the outcome of the vote could bring real change to their lives.