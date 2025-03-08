The Masorange operator has lost 94,000 net mobile telephony lines during the last months of January and February, more than double the 45,000 proforma accesses that let out the same month of 2024, on the eve of formalizing the fusion of Orange Spain with the Másmóvil group (March 2024). According to the sector data to which the electoral.es has had access, the leading customer operator has accelerated the escape of subscribers, without the integration of the two companies having been able to reverse a bearish career that has been prolonged for twelve months.

Masorange’s resignation to enter the price war, with low cost offer from 12 euros per month, has punished the portability figures of the first two months of the year, according to the observers consulted. For their part, from the operator they remember that Masorange added almost half a million value customers last year, of which more than 300,000 are a mobile contract and 168,000 correspond to fiber optic services. Also, during the last quarter of 2024, the company added 25,000 new FTTH customers and 93,000 mobile postpaid.

Masorange’s data contrast with the favorable evolution of their most direct competitors, in this case recipients of the outgoing users of the company that owns the brands Orange, Masmobo, Yoigo, Jazztel, Simyo, Pepephone, Lebara, Lycamobile, Llamaya, Euskaltel, R, Telecable, Embou, Populoos and Guuk.

Telefónica España, through its Movistar and O2 brands, closes the Emilio Gayo stage with a very favorable commercial performance, becoming the operator with the greatest year -on -year improvement in the results of mobile portability of January and February 2025 compared to the year 2024 (with 35,000 new highs), in line with the net gain of portability achieved last year.

In addition, the Growth of the Portability of Digi – since the 141,000 lines of 2024 compared to the 149,000 of 2025 – also benefits Movistar, since Digi customers use the Telefónica network where their own does not exist. On the other hand, Vodafone Spain has reduced the interannual losses of portability, but with 58,000 vanished lines in January and February of this exercise with respect to the same period last year.