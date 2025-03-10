Masorange has been awarded most of the telecommunications services contract of Public Administrations, known as CORA III (Commission for the Reform of Public Administrations, in its third edition)which groups more than 85 organizations, under the coordination of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and for Public Function. Specifically, the merged operator has made its lots 2 and 3 of the program, which group the services of all public agencies of the central administration. Of a total amount close to 530 million euros, Masorange has gained services valued at 262 million, corresponding to the future fixed and public telephony contract, of 158 million euros, as well as the 104 million euros of cybersecurity services and interconnection of data centers.

The expected tender, the largest in the public sector in the field of telecommunications, intends Improve the efficiency and efficacy of public activityin search of synergies and especially advantageous prices, for the next 45 months from the end of this month.

Telefónica has lost weight compared to previous editions by conserving one of the four lots in tender, 152.1 million euros, corresponding to the connectivity of the National Multiservice Network. In turn, Evolution -Company specialized in cloud services for the corporate sector, previously concentrated as BT-, has done the same with the remaining lot, worth 90 million euros, for the provision of telecommunications services for public embassies and agency located abroad.

For its part, Vodafone Spain stays out of the cast, once the service of Mobile voice and data has fallen from the Masorange side, which includes the connectivity of 38,500 public lines and 35,000 cellular devices.

As in previous editions, the new commission aims to management of services and common means, with the challenge of “centralizing management activities that, being similar or of the same nature, They can perform unified or coordinated, thus taking advantage of public media to a greater extent“