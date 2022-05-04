Guasave, Sinaloa.- Within the framework of the celebration of the Day of the Holy Cross, which is highly respected by construction workers, from very early on the masons placed a cross at the top of the work where they work, as an offering and by way of request, this in order that they never miss an opportunity to work and are always well protected against any accident when carrying out their work.

At 12:00 p.m., all construction work stopped to start with the traditional celebration of May 3.

Celebration

In general, it is the contractor or the employer who celebrates the Day of the Holy Cross for all their workers, where some choose to celebrate with roast beef and intoxicating drinks.

Josué Misael Camacho, who has been working as a bricklayer for 29 years, pointed out that every May 3 without fail they celebrate the Day of the Holy Cross, since they offer offerings and make their corresponding requests to be safe every day they go out to work, due to the level of risk they run every day in a construction, since accidents are part of it.

He mentioned that from 12:00 hours they began with the celebration, where they made a roast meat for all the colleagues.

However, he indicated that after noon the masons already have the day off to be able to celebrate this relevant date with their family.

Motivation

The architect and bricklayer, Nelson Sandoval, highlighted that every year they hold a different gathering, where the opinion of all the workers is taken into account, with the aim of being able to motivate colleagues to carry out their work.

However, he stressed that on this occasion they organized a surprise activity, where they carried out a raffle as a stimulus, so that they not only have the gathering as a souvenir, but they can also take a small detail.

“Every year we try to have a coexistence with the companions, and those who are outside, because we also call on them so that we all coexist together,” said Nelson Sandoval.

Lack of work

Jairo Josué Loredo Armenta lamented that the municipality of Guasave, despite being rich in various fields, job opportunities for architects are scarce, which is why he has seen the need to work as a bricklayer.

However, he pointed out that the development of Guasave is very slow, compared to other cities, for which he aims to make a change for his city.

He revealed that it is very sad to see that other cities have more employment opportunities and have more notable changes.

”I have always liked construction and designing something new, trying to change the environment. The commitment that one has is to make your city grow and make a change, ”she asserted.

He exhorted his colleagues so that the Holy Cross may bless everyone and protect them, as well as more job opportunities.