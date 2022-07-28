birthday celebration of masons made viral to the share the photos through the Facebook social network, where they celebrate the birthday of one of their classmates with a pastel on top of the sand.

Fact that caused curiosity of Internet users to observe how they place the cake on top of the wheelbarrow full of sand, dessert that was split with a cement spatula.

With more than 13 thousand reactions celebration was applauded with comments related to it doesn’t matter where, but the friends are always there to celebrate birthdays.

Some comments against for health and hygiene reasons were overshadowed by the fact internal celebration between co-workers on the construction site.

‘Example of friendship’ Internet users highlighted, who took as example that friends They are always there to spend a special day like a birthday.

