London (Reuters)

Ryan Mason, the interim coach of Tottenham Hotspur, expressed his hope to continue with the rival club in the English Premier League next season, and did not rule out a return to his previous position in the technical staff if a new coach is chosen.

The 29-year-old former Tottenham midfielder was promoted from his position in the club’s youth sector development department, to take up a position within the technical staff of the first team, before becoming the interim coach after separating from Jose Mourinho last month.

Mason led Tottenham to win their first two Premier League matches, but lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the League Cup final last month, and lost 3-1 to Leeds United on Saturday to finish seventh with 56 points from 35 games.

In response to a question about his future before his home match against Wolverhampton on Sunday, Mason said: At the beginning of the negotiations, this question was: Can you help us for the end of the season? After that, there is talk about going back to what I was doing before, we have three more matches and I am very proud of the mission I am doing to help the club and after that I hope to continue.

He added: I love this club and I want to help him, this is what happened in the past, we did not talk since then because the priority was for the Premier League matches and we also went to the League Cup final and we now have a mission to win our remaining matches. Mason said defender Ben Davis, who has not played since March due to a leg injury, will likely be out until the end of the season, while Tottenham seeks to secure one of the places eligible to play in Europe.