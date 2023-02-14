At Chelsea today they have an excess of players within the squad after the million-dollar investment in the last two markets, to this we must add that the London team has agreed to the arrivals of both Malo Gusto and Nkunku himself, a fact that will still more extensive the list of names within the squad of the London team, a situation that in the short term can cause problems in internal finances and with UEFA itself.
If the English team wants to avoid issues with the financial Fair Play, remembering that only a couple of years ago they have already seen sanctions by UEFA, those from London should start signing departures and if it is through sales much better. The London team could make around 20 departures, some in mind, others required, such as Mason Mount, who actually at Chelsea see the project as an important part, but it is almost impossible for them to retain him.
Mount ends his contract in 2024 and for the moment the playmaker has rejected all the renewal offers he has received from the London team, since they do not offer the best salary that the player wishes to sign, thus, the club values his sale with a low price to prevent him from leaving for free in just over a year. Liverpool would already have advanced talks with the player’s entourage to finalize his arrival and soon they would sit at the table with the Blue team to discuss the transfer price.
#Mason #Mount #options #continue #career #Liverpool
Leave a Reply