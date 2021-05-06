Manchester City and Chelsea they will play the final of the 2020/2021 Champions League which will be played next Saturday 29 in Istanbul. The two English teams they were superior to PSG and Real Madrid in the semifinals and they will be measured by the maximum European continental trophy. Their presence is a reward for the great work they have done during the competition. The citizen team has won 11 of the 12 games it has played and the blues 9 of the 12 and only one loss.

Guardiola and Tuchel will compete for the title in a I find that it will elevate them as, possibly, the two best coaches of the season on the international scene. However, the game will be very special for Mason Mount and Phil Foden. The two U23 players have established themselves in the world of football thanks to their outstanding performances in the Champions LeagueThey are the present and future of the English team and, in addition, they are homegrown players of their respective teams.

The offensive midfielder of the Chelsea He was born in Portsmouth in January 1999, but at the age of six he already entered the quarry of the London team. Since then they have been 16 years in the English capital only interrupted by their assignments to the Vitesse (2017/2018) and at Derby County (2018/2019). Last season he returned to his team with a very important role and in this he has exploded.

The story of Phil Foden, for its part, shares many similarities with Mount’s. Born in 2000 in Stockport, 11km from Manchester, He joined the Manchester City quarry at the age of four. Since then, he has only grown and been a huge fan of the club. In November 2017 and after three months in first team dynamics, he made his debut with City. Its growth seemed to have stalled a year and a half ago, but this campaign has taken a step forward and has been confirmed as an important man for Guardiola.

Mount and Foden, Chelsea and City youth players since they were little

Two differential players in their teams

Talent. That is the word that perhaps best defines Mount and Foden. The two fantasists of England’s Generation Z have been consolidated in their teams this season and they have acquired stripes in the important games. Mount was a key piece for Lampard, who also coached him at Derby County, and it has continued to be for Tuchel. 18 starts (out of 21 possible) since the German arrived. In the meantime, Foden has been gaining importance as the season has passed. Since 2020 began, he has been the game in 20 of the 30 games his team has played in all competitions. And not only that, but he has also generated 10 goals so far this year.

Mason Mount is indispensable in the 3-4-2-1 that is giving Tuchel so many successes. Act like playmaker with total freedom and appears in all areas of the offensive front. When his team requires it, he is able to participate in the development of the game in somewhat more delayed positions and is key in the three-quarter zone in the rival field. This season adds 9 goals and 8 assists and he is the fourth player in the Premier with the most key passes generates in the rival area. He has created 25 scoring chances in the domestic championship and generates 0.6 expected assists per game.

Phil Foden, however, he’s performing at an outstanding level as a left-handed winger. Despite having the qualities to play in any attack zone, Guardiola He’s getting a lot out of it starting from the band. That is where he has played in all Champions League matches and their league titles, except for matches counted as the victory at Anfield in which he acted as a forward. His impudence, quality and ball hitting make him unpredictable for the rival. Has already reached the double digits in goals and assists between all competitions (14 goals and 10 assists) and has generated six goals in the Champions, being key in the tie against Dortmund. In addition, he is the fifth player in the Premier who gives the most assists from within the area.

With the Euro on the horizon

The two players are astonishing England and half the world. Michael Owen was quite blunt in BT Sport: “I think they can become two of the best players in the world in the future. Foden can be one of the best players in the history of England.” The hype they have generated goes beyond the fans of their teams, there is no doubt.

Foden and Mount are called to be important in the Eurocup which takes place in just over a month. Both have been habitual in the last calls of Gareth Southgate and they will almost certainly be on the final list for the tournament, which has been expanded from 23 to 26 players. They were starters in the three games of the March break and, if no injury prevents it, they will arrive in top form. The future is here.