Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason seems to be a fan of the team’s star and goalscorer Harry Kane, describing him as a model of professionalism and leadership.

Mason took over the task of coaching the Spurs, succeeding Jose Mourinho, whose dismissal decision was a surprise to Harry Kane, who appreciates him very much. I have seen several dismissals of coaches since I started playing football, although I did not expect that to happen with Mourinho, and I have a very good relationship with him, and I wish him success in his next job.

Mason, a former Tottenham player assigned by the Tottenham administration to lead the team until the end of the season, continued to speak about Kane, saying: He is the first trump card for the team, the ideal model for professionalism, and a role model for all players.

He added: He loves the club and has always proven that, and they are the best strikers in the world and everyone knows that, and that he is one of the best players I have met in my life, and he is very important to other players, because they see him as a true leader in training and matches, and he has his mark and represents a role model. Mason concluded his speech by saying: When you find one of the best players in the world behaving in this way that Ken does, you must appreciate him and applaud him, because he has this exceptional mindset.