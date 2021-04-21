Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Englishman, Ryan Mason, the new interim coach of Tottenham, who replaced Jose Mourinho, “the article” from his post, due to poor results, has succeeded in writing his name in golden letters in the history of the Premier League, as the youngest to assume this position, and he was only 29 years old. And 313 days, surpassing that of Italian Attilio Lombardo, who took over at Crystal Palace in 1998, at the age of 32 years and 67 days.

The Welshman Chris Coleman came in third place (23 years and 313 days), and the fourth was the famous Italian star Gianluca Villalli (33 years and 227 days). Portuguese Andre Villach Boach came in fifth place (33 years and 301 days), then Dutchman Ruud Gullit in sixth place. “33 years and 352 days.”

Scotsman Kevin MacDonald came seventh (34 years and one day), while Scottish Alex Neal ranked eighth (34 years and 60 days) and English Stuart Pearce ninth (34 years and 241 days), while Englishman Paul Jewell concluded the top ten list with 34 years and 313 days.

Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Ryan Mason as interim coach for the “Spurs” until the end of the season, after the departure of Mourinho and his entire supporting technical staff.