Mason Greenwood has made his return to professional football after more than a year and a half. The 21-year-old Englishman, who comes from the turbulent period, made his debut for Getafe. He came on after 77 minutes against Osasuna (3-2).

Greenwood has played for Manchester United since 2007, when he was just six years old. His last match was on January 22, 2022, because not much later he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of his girlfriend Harriet Robson, who posted photos on Instagram in which she was bleeding and in which it was clear that Greenwood forced her to have sex. A few days later he was arrested on suspicion of assault and threats to kill.

Greenwood was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault causing bodily harm and controlling and coercive behavior. All charges against him were dropped in February 2023, but last month it became clear that there was no future for him at Manchester United. See also According to the study: Almost every tenth corona infected person goes to work sick According to United, the investigation findings were that “the material posted online did not provide a complete picture and that Mason did not commit the offenses with which he was originally charged,” but that Greenwood “made mistakes for which he accepts responsibility.”

Mendy also back in professional football

Benjamin Mendy has made his return after two years. The 29-year-old French defender came on in the 71st minute of his club Lorient’s home match against AS Monaco. Text continues under the photo.

Benjamin Mendy. © AFP



Mendy was acquitted of rape and sexual assault two months ago. The 2018 French world champion has played for Manchester City since 2017. Mendy has not played for the Champions League winner in the last two years, who let him go to Lorient.

Lorient drew 2-2 against AS Monaco, where Dutch striker Myron Boadu remained on the substitute bench. See also Mother "angry and outraged" – Reinhold Messner also intervenes

