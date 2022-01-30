The player of Man Utd, Mason Greenwood, was arrested after receiving an accusation of rape and physical violence.
Harriet Robson, partner of the Manchester United player, uploaded photos, a video and an audio to their social networks, showing them blows, bruises and blood that, according to what he claimed, were caused by his partner: “For everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood really does to me“. Moments later he deleted the publications.
In the midst of this scandal, Manchester United issued a statement “We are aware of the images and accusations that are circulating on social networks. We will not comment further until the facts are clear. Manchester United does not condone any kind of violence“. And to sentence, they confirmed that the player will not be taken into account until what is happening is clarified: “he will not train or play games again until further notice“.
Manchester police, who arrested the player hours after the scandal exploded, said that “Manchester Police received images and videos circulating on social media. Inquiries are being made to understand the circumstances.”
Greenwood made his United first-team debut in 2019 and has since played a total of 129 games, scoring 35 times. He has a contract with the club until 2025, but this situation will probably change the future of the footballer.
#Mason #Greenwood #arrested #accused #domestic #violence
Leave a Reply