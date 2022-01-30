The girl posted images of the bloody face and bruises on her body on social media

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was arrested on rape and assault charges after his fiancée, Harriet Robson, posted a series of photos in Instagram stories of his face with a bloody face and visible signs of violence on his body. and on the legs. “To anyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood did to me,” wrote the woman.

United had already issued a statement explaining that the 20-year-old forward “will not return to training or playing games until further notice.”

Greater Manchester police “had been informed in the morning of images and videos online on social media posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” reads a first unnamed statement. “An investigation has been launched and we can confirm that a man in his 20s was arrested on charges of rape and assault. Remains in custody for questioning. ” Then the confirmation of the investigation into the allegations of assault and violence made against the player by his girlfriend.

Robson had also posted the audio of an alleged fight with her boyfriend, complete with threats, but then this same audio was deleted. Upon learning of the incident, United had initially made it known that they did not want to make comments “until the facts were established”, however condemning “all forms of violence”, later the decision to suspend the player came.