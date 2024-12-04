The war between activist funds and Grifols follows the withdrawal of Brookfield’s takeover plans. Mason Capital Management LLCan American fund that holds 2.1% of the pharmaceutical company’s class A shares, has sent a new letter to the board of directors – the third in less than two months – in which it once again targets Tomás Dagácompany director and member of the office Osborne Clarkethe law firm that has historically advised the family and the company.

In his new letter, Mason sets out four points that should be clarified before shareholders must choose whether or not to support Dagá’s re-election at the next shareholders meeting. The aspect to be known is the fees paid to Osborne Clarke Spain by Grifols during the last 15 years and likewise the amounts received by Dagá during the same period. The activist fund also requests to know what the director’s shareholding has been in Osborne Clarke Spain.

Mason also requests to know the percentage of Daga’s participation, direct or indirect through the company Fatjo SL.in Scranton Enterprises, the holding company of the Grifols family that has been in the eye of the hurricane since the offensive by Gotham City Research and its investment arm GIP in 2024. Finally, it is urgent to reveal any agreement between Tomás Dagá and the bank investment Nomura or the American law firm Proskauer Rose.

Mason’s offense has had its replica from the company. Grifols defends that since Tomás Dagá joined the board of directors in 2000 He has been re-elected by the company’s shareholders continuously as a member of the Board by the shareholders at the General Meetings. In the last two, the pharmaceutical company added, his re-election was supported by almost 90% of the shareholders with the right to vote.

