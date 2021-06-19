“” We played like never before and lost like always. “I hate that phrase, but more hate that it has become part of our mentality.”
– George Asfura
Well. What else can we add about the mirage you spoke about in the previous analysis “Mirages and the eternal promise”?
It is understandable in the face of such an illusion. We have the scorer of the South American Qualifiers and we had a 3-game streak with positive results (in terms of points), but in the end Bolivian football always “peels the hood.”
The 1st Half ends against Chile, and ends with 12 dangerous attacks by the Chileans vs 3 by the Bolivians. It is barely 1-0 and we all have that hope of the miracle of the comeback. Knowing that it takes a lot of luck (like the one we are having every game), or our dear new friend VAR and that Lampe lights up to save the potatoes or that someone upstairs gets inspired and scores a goal out of nowhere.
Statistics never really favor us, but there we are, the masochists, with that same old weakness and watching the same old movie. “We played like never before and lost like always.” I hate that phrase, but I hate more that it has become part of our mentality.
“No man, this time we do it, let Farías work” says a fan who prefers to remain anonymous, but supports a coach who receives an inflated salary, full of controversies, corruption, overproduction of smoke and a tremendous inability to improve football Bolivian. The swamp is always going to stay alive, unless we clean everything up from the roots. There are movies in life like Forrest Gump, that you can see over and over again, and it will always give you satisfaction to see it.
Any Monday night you see it started on TV, and it makes you want to see such a well-told story again. Quite the opposite with what happens with the Bolivian National Team. It is something very curious. One wants to see the game yes or yes knowing that there is 95% of the result being negative, but one is still there, a masochist by choice.
Today, thanks to Lampe, we are not beaten. Very little to rescue in the offensive part, very little volume of the game, no identity of the game, nervousness in extremis and inability to finish the play effectively.
Perhaps with our Flecheiro, the story would have been different. But since the truth cannot be told these days, without the corrupt taking offense and victimization, we had to pay for the broken plates again.
I leave you something for the brain to carbure a little:
“The final product (players) of our (potential) gold mine does not reflect the raw material (natural talent) at all. But if we see the work in the development of the final product (corrupt and incapable management), we can understand why our final product tastes bitter and helpless. “
