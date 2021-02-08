The telecommunications group MásMóvil has acquired a controlling stake in the electricity and gas trading company Energía Colectiva, which operates under the Lucera brand. Lucera has been a partner of MásMóvil during the last months after the launch last December of Energy Go, the 100% renewable electricity service of its Yoigo brand, and the reinforcement of the Pepeenergy service.

MásMóvil has indicated that it will maintain the Lucera brand, as it fits into its multi-brand strategy and focus on the customer. The group’s CEO, Meinrad Spenger, highlighted that with the acquisition of Lucera, the firm takes “one more step” in its commitment to offering its customers energy services “in the best conditions, promoting the use of renewable energy in Spain”. “We want to be a multi-service operator adding commercial proposals to our connectivity services that are useful to our customers and that provide them with concrete benefits and savings,” Spenger stressed.

On the other hand, MásMóvil has indicated that the launch of Energy Go on December 14 with Lucera has had “a great reception” from Yoigo’s customers. The group, which was the first of the four large telecommunications operators to offer its customers electricity, remarks that thanks to the services Pepeenergy, EnergyGo and the acquisition of Lucera, it now has more than 100,000 energy customers.

Energy Go has a 100% green energy offer for which it charges a monthly fee of six euros (VAT included), free for current Yoigo customers, which includes energy management services and technology to offer savings recommendations in consumption. The pricing model of the new Energy Go offer, which consists of three different rates, is designed so that an average Yoigo customer can obtain savings of around 20% on their electricity bill, which is equivalent to about 120 euros per year on a typical bill, according to the company.