MásMóvil has left the takeover bid launched last Sunday by 100% of Euskaltel well tied. The operator has imposed a clause in the agreement whereby it will receive a compensation of 157 million euros in the event that the three main shareholders of the Basque firm (Zegona, Kutxabank and Alba), who have already announced their “inalienable” support to the operation, will back down from a possible competing offer, as stated in the tender documentation to which EL PAÍS has had access.

The company that Meinrad Spenger directs not only protects itself against possible counterparts from other rivals, but also against any other circumstance that could ruin the purchase of the Basque operator due to non-compliance by the reference shareholders: Zegona, Kutxabank and Alba. These, in turn, are shielded against the conditions that may be imposed by the Competition or the Government to approve the operation.

MásMóvil and the three shareholders have introduced a clause whereby “in the event of non-compliance with any of the essential obligations” of the contract by any of the signatories of the same, the non-compliant party must pay the other party an amount equivalent to 15% of the value of the shares valued at the price of the takeover bid for damages. As the takeover has been carried out at a price per share of 11.17 euros, which evaluates 100% of the company at 1,995 million euros, if any of the three Euskaltel partners signing the agreement should withdraw from it, they should pay a fine in the proportional part of their participation in the company.

Zegona, which owns 21.4% of the capital, would have to pay 64 million; Kutxabank, with 19.9%, 60 million, and Alba, which has 11% of Euskaltel, would face a compensation of 33 million. In total, 157 million for 52.3% of the capital that has accepted MásMóvil’s proposal.

This type of clause is very common in contracts in which there is a risk that a capitalist partner who has agreed to support a purchase offer will desist from his intention. However, it is also common for this support to be conditioned to a series of circumstances, such as the emergence of a much higher competitive offer than the first one or the occurrence of regulatory problems that make it inadvisable to finally carry out the operation. Now, for the selling shareholders to be compensated to face the severance, the competing offer would have to be at least 15% higher, which seems very difficult to happen.

Go ahead, no matter what happens

In return, the selling shareholders make sure that their buyer will go ahead even if they put tough conditions on the competition or the government. And MásMóvil has also decided to dismantle any reluctance to the operation at a stroke. “Obtaining any of these authorizations subject to conditions will not be a valid cause for termination of the contract,” say the agreements. In other words, MásMóvil practically undertakes to go ahead and accept the conditions that are imposed on it, even if they are burdensome.

Euskaltel shares shot up 15.95% in yesterday’s session to 11.12 euros, very close to the 11.17 euros per share offered by MásMóvil in its takeover bid. The market received the news with amazement, since all the information pointed to an integration between MásMóvil and Vodafone. Even after the takeover on Euskaltel, there is still speculation that there may have been a parallel negotiation on two sides.

The worst stop was Telefónica, whose price fell 3.72% at the close to 3.88 euros, although during the day it fell by 5%. Analysts understand that, unlike what would have happened with Vodafone, the purchase of Euskaltel by MásMóvil will strengthen the fourth operator and will further exacerbate the market trend towards low-cost offers, with the consequent loss of customers and revenue.