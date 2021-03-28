Facade of the company Grupo MásMóvil located in Madrid in September 2020. Marta Fernández Jara / Europa Press

New twist on concentration within the telecommunications sector in Spain. MásMóvil has notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the launch of a takeover bid for 100% of Euskaltel’s share capital. The operation, “of a friendly and voluntary nature” will be carried out in cash at a price of 11.17 euros per share. This valuation represents a premium of 16.47% over the price at which the shares of the Basque operator closed last Friday and 26.8% over the weighted average price in the last six months. The maximum amount to be paid by MásMóvil will be 2,000 million euros.

The company led by Meinhard Spenger was in all the pools to participate in a concentration operation, although all eyes were on a possible merger with Vodafone’s business in Spain. “If the offer materializes, MásMóvil will thus strengthen its position as the fastest growing operator in the Spanish telecommunications market,” the company underlines. MásMóvil already has a commitment to sell shares for 52.32% of Euskatel’s capital stock. The company launches this opa months after changing owners. The main shareholders of MásMóvil are venture capital funds such as KKR and Providence, which were left with control of the company after launching a takeover that valued the company founded by Spenger at almost 3 billion euros.